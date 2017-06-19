Police investigating reports of bound and beaten passenger in Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. — Mounties in Beaverlodge are on the lookout for a man who could have been the victim of an assault.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night, the Beaverlodge RCMP received a number of reports from witnesses of a man in the passenger seat of a truck who appeared to have been beaten up and was secured with tape. The truck was described as white in colour with a tinted licence plate cover, though no license plate number was provided.

Police were unsuccessful in locating a vehicle matching that description, and are asking any other witnesses call their local police with any information that you may have. Any witnesses that would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).