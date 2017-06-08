Police investigating assault in Taylor this morning

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating after a man was assaulted in Taylor on Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:00 this morning, police received a report of an injured man laying outside a residence near the 10400 block of 100A St, in Taylor. Officers arrived and located a local man who had sustained significant injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated. Though significant, his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening in nature.

The assault is believed to have taken place this morning between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assualt, or observed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to report it to the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.