Planned power outage taking place along Highway 29 on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro will be conducting a planned power outage along Highway 29 between Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope on Sunday.

The power outage will affect 82 customers along the highway from Bear Flats to the Halfway River Bridge, along with customers north of the highway. The outage is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 25th.

The Peace River Regional District stated on its Facebook page that the reason for the outage is so that Hydro can replace two fire-damaged power poles.