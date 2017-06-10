People trapped after road wash out near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – At least nine people are trapped after Murray River Forest Service Road washed out on Saturday.

According to Caribou Road Services, approximately nine people are trapped on the south side of the wash out. The wash out is located 22km on the Murray River Forest Service Road. Food and a chopper is available if they need it.

Caribou Road Services says they are working to install a temporary bridge. Construction is expected to start on Sunday.

The wash out cuts off access into Monkman Provincial Park. This road also provides access to Kinuseo Falls, The Stone Corral, Jade Falls, the Greg Duke Trail, and the Monkman Cascades.