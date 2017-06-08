Pay it Forward in Fort St. John tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St John Association for Community Living is going to be celebrating ‘Pay It Forward Day’ in the Energetic City on Friday.

The Association for Community Living started a ‘Pay It Forward’ Day in 2009 so that all Fort St. John residents could perform their own acts of kindness in the community. The FSJSCL’s Executive Director Cindy Mohr says that the Association chose the second Friday in June as their annual “Pay it Forward Day”, which falls on June 9th this year.

“This will be a day where the people in our organization will, in some way, “Pay it Forward” throughout the day,” said Mohr. “Each act can be as simple as opening a door for someone, paying for someone’s coffee, putting money in a parking meter or helping to raise money for a cause. The acts can be planned or totally random.”

The Lido Theatre’s owner Brian Kirschner says that he and members of the Fort St. John Fire Department will be paying it forward with a free community barbecue and street party on 102nd St. next to the theatre. Kirschner says that the firefighters will be grilling up free hot dogs and hamburgers.

He adds that there will also be a donation jar if anyone wants to contribute, with the funds going to local charities in need, such as the Women’s Resource Society, Food Bank, or the Firefighters’ burn fund.

Those taking part can share the stories of their acts of kindness by calling Moose FM at 250-787-2222, or posting on the “Pay it Forward” Facebook group.