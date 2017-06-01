Pay It Forward Day in Fort St. John is June 9th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St John Association for Community Living is going to be celebrating Friday, June 9th as ‘Pay It Forward Day’ in the Energetic City.

The Association for Community Living started a ‘Pay It Forward’ Day in 2009 so that all Fort St. John residents could perform their own acts of kindness in the community. The FSJSCL’s Executive Director Cindy Mohr says that the Association chose the second Friday in June as their annual “Pay it Forward Day”, which falls on June 9th this year.

“This will be a day where the people in our organization will, in some way, “Pay it Forward” throughout the day,” said Mohr. “Each act can be as simple as opening a door for someone, paying for someone’s coffee, putting money in a parking meter or helping to raise money for a cause. The acts can be planned or totally random.”

Those taking part can share the stories of their acts of kindness by calling Moose FM at 250-787-2222, or posting on the “Pay it Forward” Facebook group.