Over $54,000 raised at United Way Charity Golf Tournament

TAYLOR, B.C. — It was another packed house at the Lone Wolf Golf Club in Taylor last Thursday, as the United Way of Northern BC held its annual Charity Golf Tournament.

In total, 144 golfers came together and raised a total of over $54,000 for the United Way of Northern BC. Golfers came out to the Texas Scramble tournament from as far as Chetwynd, Grande Prairie, and even Calgary to participate. The United Way of Northern BC’s community development and campaign manager Niki Heges said that the weather was perfect for the tournament, especially since there were several downpours in Taylor the day before and after the event.

“This event provides an opportunity to socialize and raise funds to ensure citizens have access to social and health-related services,” said Hedges. “It’s important that we are raising funds to funding local programs where the community most needs them. We support not just one agency, issue or focus, we are the umbrella to community to meet the identified needs of our citizens.” She added that this was a record year for the golf tournament when it came to sponsorship funding.

The United Way of Northern BC supports 38 programs in the community that range from programs for children, support for seniors and people with disabilities, as well as a number of others.