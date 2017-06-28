One person injured in collision on the Alaska Highway

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on the Alaska Highway this morning.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m., members of the Fort St. John Fire Department were seen responding to the collision on Highway 97, approximately six kilometres north of the junction with Highway 29 in Charlie Lake. According to a member of the RCMP, a grey Toyota Corolla had been travelling northbound on the Alaska Highway when the driver lost control. The car crossed the southbound lanes of the highway before coming to rest in the ditch on the southbound side of the highway.

Police stated that the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle suffered non-specified injuries, and was being extracted from the vehicle by fire crews in order to be transported to hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. At this point, there’s no word on what caused the crash, but rain was falling in the area at the time of the accident, and roads were wet.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update as soon as we receive more information.