UPDATE: NPSS to reopen for classes tomorrow 

UPDATE: School District 60 said in a tweet just after 4:00 this afternoon that, “Repairs have been affected on the water main and barring any complications NPSS will be open on Tuesday.”

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — Officials with School District #60 say that classes are anticipated to resume at North Peace Secondary School tomorrow after a water main burst on Friday, flooding the school’s basement.

Superintendent Dave Sloan says that school board officials hope that the school will be reopening tomorrow morning, though a final confirmation isn’t expected until later this afternoon. Sloan says that as of 3:45 this afternoon, maintenance crews were installing a new water main, and were waiting to hear if there were any complications once the water was turned back on.

According to Sloan, the water main in question ruptured on Friday morning at an unknown time approximately 16 feet underground, just outside the student entrance near the gymnasium. Though the water main itself broke outside of the school’s foundation, the initial break appeared to have blocked the school’s drains, causing water to flood the entire basement to a depth of 18”.

Sloan says that crews will extracting the broken section of pipe and will have it analyses to find out what caused it to fail. He added that a final confirmation about classes is expected within the next hour.