UPDATE: NPSS closed due to flooding

UPDATE #3: 9:55pm Friday – Water has been pumped out of the basement. Work will continue through the evening and weekend to determine the location of the water line break and to repair it. Further updates will be provided at the very least on Sunday evening.

UPDATE #2: School District 60 Superintendent Dave Sloan says that the water in the basement is in the process of being pumped out this afternoon. The District hopes that once the water has been removed, the source of the leak can be found.

Sloan says that the goal is have school back in session as soon as possible, and that the best-case scenario is for the school to reopen on Monday.

UPDATE: NPSS Principal Randy Paul says that between 10″ and one foot of water inside the school’s entire basement. Paul said that the first indication that the basement was flooded came just before noon, when the school’s internet stopped working. He explained that when the school’s tech went to investigate, he discovered the flooding.

Paul says that City crews have turned off the school’s water supply, while BC Hydro crews were seen cutting power to the school just before 11:45. Paul says that all students that take school bus transportation are currently inside the school with teachers, or are outside enjoying the sunny weather. He added that school buses from the school will still be running on their normal schedules this afternoon.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — North Peace Secondary School has been closed for the afternoon after a flood occurred in the school’s basement.

School District 60 spokesperson Dena Mora says that the school is having water issues, though the cause of the flood is not known at this time. Mora says that school district maintenance staff are on scene attempting to find the cause of the flood.

Mora says that all students that live in town have been sent home for the afternoon. All students that get to and from the school via school bus are safe in an upstairs part of the school and will be transported home this afternoon.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as soon as they are made available.