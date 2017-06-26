Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter releases five orphaned bear cubs near Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A total of 45 orphaned bear cubs will be released in B.C. during 2017 with help from the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter and five of them were just released in the Dawson Creek area last week.

Manager and Co-Founder of the shelter, Angelika Langen says the cubs were released after losing their mothers.

“The cubs where released last week. It was one set of twins and a set of triplets. They came from the Dawson/Fort St. John area. The triplets lost their mother to a car accident and the twins mothers fate is unknown.”

She says her and her husband started the idea back in the 90’s.

“Both my husband and I are trained animal keepers and worked in Zoos in Germany. Having witnessed a few cases of orphaned wildlife and the zero options for their survival made us want to create an alternative. We started in 1990.”

A total of 44 black bears and one grizzly bear will be released across the province throughout the year and all will be released to their native home ranges.

“I feel we are making a difference, not only for the individual, but also the species. Post monitoring shows they survive and become active members of their communities. Whenever possible we radio collar them. All are microchipped, ear tagged and tattooed which allows identification should they become problem bears (which to date has not happened) or hunted.”

The shelters goal is to help young, injured and/or orphaned wildlife with a safe and healthy environment to grow into adulthood and then release them back into the wild.

For more information, visit: http://www.wildlifeshelter.com/.