Northern Lights Raceway to host first diesel-powered drag races

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Lights Raceway is going to be hosting a weekend of drag races in July, though the vehicles involved won’t be powered by Otto cycle engines.

Raceway president Mark Brush says that in just over two weeks’ time, the 1/4 mile drag strip will be hosting the first ever weekend of diesel drag races. The event is being put on in conjunction with Pro Street Automotive, and the competition will require racers’ engines to run on the spontaneously combusting fuel. The race rules will be the same as those set up by the NHDRA.

Brush says that in addition to races, there will also be a dynamometer set up for racers to test the power of their machines. He says that so far, there are approximately 30 drivers that have signed up to race, but the event is open to the public. Anyone with a diesel truck will be able to take it down the track provided the vehicle is clean and can pass a tech inspection.

For more information, contact Northern Lights Raceway or Pro Street Automotive via their respective Facebook pages.