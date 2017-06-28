Northern Lights College AHCOTE student receives Simon Fraser University Dean’s Medal for Education

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Jennifer Wilkinson is a mother, student, coach and hard worker and most recently, her efforts were rewarded.

Wilkinson was awarded the Simon Fraser University Dean’s Undergraduate Medal for the Faculty of Education last week when she graduated with her Bachelor of General Studies. The Dean’s Medal is awarded annually by instructor recommendation, to a student whose cumulative GPA is in the top five percent of their faculty.

She entered the Alaska Highway Consortium on Teacher Education (AHCOTE program) in 2014 but she first took online courses.

“Being organized is my superpower!. I have spent years volunteering as a Brownie leader, a soccer coach, a basketball coach and a Sunday school teacher… when I turned 40, I thought, do I want to spend the rest of my working career doing what I was doing, or do I want to do something I am passionate about? …people say where you spend your free time is where your passions lie, so I decided to become a teacher!”

Once in the program at Northern Lights College, she says the experience of in person classes helped immensely.

“Being in a class with an instructor and other students enriches your learning experience, I think,” she said. “You can bounce ideas off of other people; it increases the clarity of some things when you are face to face.”

Wilkinson also added that being able to stay in the Peace Region was a huge bonus for her.

“It was such a great way to pursue my dream, and still get to live in the North. I’m a Northern girl, for sure.”

Wilkinson received the medal at Convocation last week but she actually found out about it a month or two ago. She also has found a teaching job close to home. This year she has taught a grade two/three split at Taylor Elementary School, and next year will teach a three/four split, also at Taylor Elementary.