North Peace SuperPark Society moving forward on building indoor playground

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Family SuperPark Society is moving forward with their plans to build an accessible indoor soft playground in Fort St. John.

SuperPark Society founder and Chair Jaandi Roemer says that the organization has been fundraising and advocating for the construction of an indoor playground in the Fort St. John area. She says that since though they will still offer unwavering support for the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, the Society will now move forward to build and operate an indoor soft playground themselves.

Roemer says that at this time, the Society has been looking into leasing a building two prospective locations where the playground could be built, though the properties aren’t currently zoned properly. She says that between now and December, when the City’s rezoning process is expected to conclude, the North Peace SuperPark Society has a goal of raising at least $175,000 to cover capital costs.

The funds would cover the initial costs to build the facility, which would include the soft playground, a baby and toddler tumble area, a sensory area, and a coffee lounge for parents. Since the Society is registered as a non-profit, any profits raised along with future fundraising dollars would go towards expanding the facility. Roemer says that to date, the Society has raised $45,000, which the Society would use as a cushion to secure a lease of at least one year.

The Society is actively searching for sponsors and donations in order to get the indoor playground built. For more information, contact North Peace SuperPark Society Chair Jaandi Roemer at (250) 262-2703.