North Peace Secondary Students celebrate end of one chapter and the start of another

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The sense of celebration was alive and well as 361 students ended their high school journey at North Peace Secondary School on Friday afternoon. While this chapter is over, they all will start a new chapter as high school graduates.

The afternoon started at 1:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena and got underway with speeches from Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, Superintendent of School District 60 Dave Sloan, MP Bob Zimmer and North Peace Secondary Principal Randy Pauls and District of Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser.

Sloan started by reminding graduates to cherish the moment and realize just how much work they have put in to achieve their goal.

“It’s an exciting time and as graduates, I encourage you to enjoy the moment and recognize just how far you’ve come.”

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman asked the class of 2017 to keep a few things in mind as they journey through life.

“If you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything.”

Ackerman finished her speech by congratulating the graduates and reminding them to live life to the fullest.

Principal Randy Pauls told Energeticcity.ca before the ceremony that this class was something special.

“They are a kind generation with a well developed social conscience. We look forward to seeing all the great things that they will accomplish.”

Class Historians Annie Peachy and Wesley Phan shared the narrative of the graduating class as well as highlights of the year. Phan shared a strong message about living in the moment and reflecting.

“As graduation came closer and closer, I came to a realization. I realized that we spend so much time anticipating for the future that we rarely take time to reflect upon the past.”

Class Valedictorian Justin Fehr echoed the message of achieving goals and starting a new chapter in life.

“My goal today is to somehow provide a bit of encouragement as we begin this new and exciting chapter in our lives. This next step will bring us into a world of both freedom and responsibility that requires us to make decisions about things like careers and even schedules that we have never had before. Life is an open door and for many of us, the big question is: ‘Where do we go from here?’.”

Congratulations to the North Peace Secondary School graduating class of 2017.