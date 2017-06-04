North Peace Secondary School to remain closed Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School will remain closed Monday.

The school was closed just before lunch Friday due to flooding in the basement of the school. The school will be closed again on Monday.

The following was posted to the School District website Sunday afternoon.

Due to ongoing repairs associated with a break in the school’s water main, NPSS main campus will remain closed to students on Monday, June 5, 2017. School Administrative staff will be onsite. Staff will be able to access the school and should be available to assist students with their studies via email.

Further updates will be provided on Monday afternoon.