Niles Sinnes located safe in Alberta: Squamish RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Squamish RCMP say that 18-year-old Niles Sinnes has been located safe in Alberta after being reported missing on June 19.

Sinnes is an avid outdoorsman and Squamish RCMP believed he could have ventured up to the Fort St. John area, as he has visited northeast B.C. before.

Squamish RCMP say Alberta police found Sinnes and that his family has been notified.

“The Squamish RCMP would like to extend a thank you to the family, friends, Search and Rescue groups, and those who participated in looking for Nile. The response from the residents of Squamish and those around the province was immense and their assistance in the investigation was invaluable.” stated Corporal Sascha Banks