NEB holding oral hearing for Enbridge’s proposed pipeline expansion in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — The National Energy Board will hold an oral hearing next week on whether or not the Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project should be approved.

The hearing, which is open to the public, will be held at the Pomeroy Inn & Suites in Chetwynd on Tuesday, June 6 at 9 a.m. The Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project is an application from Enbridge to build and operate 27 kilometres of natural gas pipeline and associated facilities southwest of Chetwynd. This proposed project is a loop of Enbridge’s existing Fort St. John Mainline.

The NEB Hearing Panel will hear from three intervenors, including two Indigenous groups and a local landowner. The schedule of speakers, which is subject to change, is available on the NEB’s website. Once the oral statement portion of the hearing has finished, Enbridge and the 13 intervenors will be able to ask questions about the written evidence that has been filed.

The hearing is scheduled to run until Wednesday, and will conclude with final oral arguments. Those unable to attend the hearing in person can access both a live audio feed and a daily transcript at www.neb-one.gc.ca/wyndwood.