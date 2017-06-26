NDP expected to introduce confidence motion in BC Legislature today

VICTORIA, B.C. — The BC NDP says that it will be following through on its promise to oust the BC Liberals from power today.

The New Democrats intend to introduce an amended motion in the Legislature on Monday that aims to defeat Premier Christy Clark’s minority government. Opposition house leader Mike Farnworth says that his party will introduce a confidence motion as an amendment to the debate on Thursday’s throne speech.

He says the motion will ask for an immediate vote in the legislature on the speech, but that’s not expected to happen. To get an immediate vote would require the unanimous consent of all members of the legislature, including the Liberals.

Farnworth says he expects the throne speech confidence vote to happen Thursday, which could lead to the defeat of the BC Liberals after 16 years in power. The Green Party and the NDP have agreed to combine their votes in confidence motions in the legislature in a bid to topple Clark’s government.