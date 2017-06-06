NCLGA rescinds letter to Lt.-Governor

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The North Central Local Government Association has officially rescinded a letter that was sent to B.C. Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon.

The letter in question was sent by NCLGA president Shaely Wilbur last Friday. The NCLGA’s Executive Director Oliver Ray said that Wilbur consulted with the Board’s executive before writing the letter and emailing it to the Board’s members for vetting and feedback. Ray says that by her own admission, Wilbur did not allow enough time for thorough vetting before she sent the letter to Government House on Friday afternoon.

The Association’s Board of Directors held an emergency meeting in Prince George today, with 12 of the Board’s 14 members in attendance. Ray said that two of the Board members were in transit and were unable to make it to the meeting in time.

Ray explained that during the meeting, the Association’s Board unanimously recognized that despite the NCLGA’s declared non-partisan status, the letter was perceived as not only partisan but also untimely and inappropriate. A statement was released today by Ray on behalf of the Board, which stated that it was a mistake to send the letter on behalf of all of the Association’s members without it being thoroughly vetted by the Board. He added in the statement that the NCLGA Board will be sending an official letter of apology to all local government members, the leaders of the BC Liberal, BC NDP, and BC Green parties, and to Lt.-Governor Guichon.