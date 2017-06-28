MP Bob Zimmer pleased with Dawson Creek Airport funding from Transport Canada

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP, Bob Zimmer says he is pleased that the Dawson Creek Airport will be receiving $621,875 in funding from Transport Canada.

Under Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP), the Dawson Creek Airport will receive $264,660 to replace the plow truck and reversible plow, $318,160 to replace the runway sweeper and $39,055 for the purchase of a runway condition reporting system.

“The Dawson Creek Airport is an excellent example of why this program was established and I’m very pleased to see that they have been able to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Zimmer. “Congratulations to the Dawson Creek Airport, it’s good to know that this funding is going for very deserving projects and our community will continue to benefit from the service they provide.”

The Airports Capital Assistance Program has been providing funding since 1995. The program helps small regional airports that may have a difficult time raising enough revenue to maintain service and equipment.