Morrison Family receives Speed Skating Canada national award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local Fort St. John family has won a national award from Speed Skating Canada.

Speed Skating Canada announced its 2017 Annual Award winners last Friday, at a reception in Toronto during its Annual General Meeting.

The recipients were elected based on nominations put forth by Speed Skating Canada’s members and committees. Among the awards was the Gagné Family Award, which is presented to a family that has made an outstanding contribution to the development of the sport of speed skating in Canada.

The Morrison Family of Fort St. John was this year’s recipient of the award. Dennis and Carol Morrison made the trip to accept the award on behalf of themselves and their kids Julie, Jay and Denny.