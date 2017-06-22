Missing Squamish 18-year-old may be in Fort St. John area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Squamish RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old Squamish resident and there is some indication he could be near the Fort St. John area.

Cpl. Sascha Banks with the Squamish RCMP confirmed to Energeticcity.ca that Niles Sinnes is known to come to this area of B.C.

“There was some thoughts that he may have gone up there. He has gone up there before. He is an avid outdoorsmen from what his family states. There is some indication, a possibility that he may be up there but we’re not 100% sure.”

According to police, Niles Sinnes was last seen on the evening for June 18th.

Sinnes is described as:

18 years of age

6 feet tall, slim build

Short Brown hair and Brown eyes

Believed to be driving a 2003 Ford F150 brown pick-up truck, with British Columbia licence plate #KW4277

Police say he told his family he was heading to the mountains but his intended destination was unknown. RCMP also say Sinnes’ long absence without contact with family or friends is out of character.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sinnes or have seen the truck he is believed to be driving, please contact the Squamish RCMP at (604) 892-6100, your local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.