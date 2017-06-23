BREAKING: Cody McDonell acquitted of manslaughter in death of Travis Waite

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Cody Kenneth McDonell was acquitted of manslaughter in a Fort St. John courtroom this afternoon.

McDonell was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of 29-year-old Travis Waite on May 18th, 2015.

Judge Rita Bowry issued her ruling today after the judge only trial which took place in January and March of this year.

Waite died from injuries sustained in the alleged altercation that happened on May 18, 2015 at a local residence. Waite passed away on May 30, 2015 in Vancouver after being flown there for treatment after he was originally rushed to Fort St. John Hospital.

Charges were approved against McDonnell that June. He plead not guilty during a pretrial hearing that took place in November, 2015.

A full story will be posted soon.