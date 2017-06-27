Mayor and Council pay raises to be effective as of November 1, 2017

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor and Council passed a motion at a Council meeting on Monday that will see remuneration rise for both Council members and the Mayor.

A Council Remuneration Community Advisory Committee was tasked on reviewing a report from another firm and providing recommendations.

Back in 2015, Mayor and Council asked city staff to use the services of Dugal Smith & Associates to conduct a review of Council remuneration and submit a report to Council to consider and review.

According to documents provided by the City of Fort St. John, Mayor Lori Ackerman received $63,832.94 in remuneration for 2016. The Council Remuneration Community Advisory Committee was recommending that remuneration for the Mayor rise to $81,000.00.

Fort St. John City Councillors currently receive between $24,000.00 and $26,000.00 in remuneration yearly. The Council Remuneration Community Advisory Committee’s report recommended that they receive $30,3075.00.

“Consensus was reached by the committee that the amount of $81,000 was an appropriate level of compensation for the Mayor’s remuneration. It is recognized that the expectation is for the Mayor position to be equivalent to full time, the remuneration should be reflective of this. Dugal Smith & Associates report provided that the amount of $81,000 would place the Mayor’s remuneration at the 60th percentile of the market survey of Council’s remuneration.”

At Monday’s Council Meeting, Council and Mayor decided that November 1, 2017 would be a more appropriate date to implement the raises as it lines up with when Council and Mayor reconvene after Municipal Elections as opposed to December 1, 2017.

Councillor Gord Klassen felt it would be better served if the wage increases were implemented in 2018, after the next Municipal Election.

In the end, Council and Mayor voted on implementing the wages as of November 1, 2017. The issue some saw with implementing then in 2018 was that the City was already far behind when it comes to remuneration compared to other municipalities.

They also removed the two following points when the motion was voted on:

Mayor’s remuneration will be decreased utilizing the formula identified in the Committee’s report if the activity level is less than 1,800 hours but will not drop below 75% of the remuneration rate

Staff will provide Council with quarterly reports on the Mayor’s activity level hours and if necessary a remuneration adjustment will be made based on the previous four quarters’ reports

The next external review for remuneration is recommended to take place in 2026.