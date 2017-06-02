Man missing in Grande Prairie 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are looking for help in locating a missing man.

38-year-old Colin Mitton was last in contact with his family in Grande Prairie on May 25th. Mitton is described as: Caucasian, standing 6’ tall, weighing 165 lbs., with blond hair, and blue eyes.

If you have information about Mittons’ whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).