Man missing after boating accident on Smoky River near Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties are continuing to search for a missing man after a canoe capsized on the Smoky River over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 10th at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a call of a missing boater on the Smoky River near the River Stone Golf Course northeast of Grande Prairie. A man had been travelling down the river earlier in the day with two women when their canoe capsized. All three were able to grab onto a log and float for several hours.

At one point, the two women were able to swim to shore, however the man did not attempt the swim as he was too fatigued. Numerous resources including STARS Air Ambulance, Search and Rescue helped with a search of the river and surrounding area. The two women were located along the side of the river suffering from hypothermia.

The search continues for the man with the help of an RCMP Air Services helicopter and a privately-owned helicopter. The ground search was suspended on Sunday due to high, fast-moving water, large debris floating down the river and dangerous search conditions.

Police say that no further information is available at this time, however an update will be provided once more details are available.