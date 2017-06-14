Local cyclist announces 2nd Tour of the Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A cyclist from Fort St. John has announced that he will be putting on the second Tour of the Peace this summer.

Blizzard Bicycle Club vice president Dan Webster hosted the first Tour of the Peace last September. Seventeen riders took part in the 144 kilometre bike ride, and raised $22,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Webster was inspired to put on the fundraiser by his son, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2015. He says that he is once again going to be jumping on his bike for the 144 kilometre ride from Peace Island Park to Hudson’s Hope. According to the Tour of the Peace website, the Blizzard Bike Club is teaming up for the ride to offer coaching for prospective riders, after hearing from many in the community that wanted to participate, but were insure about cycling such a long distance in one day.

For more details on the 2017 Tour of the Peace, visit their website