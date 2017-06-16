Lawnmower races taking place at Taylor Speedway this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. — While the Taylor Speedway is set to host the first-ever Hit to Pass races this weekend, there will also be other motorsports taking place at the dirt oval.

Jason Westgate, one of the organizers of the Mower Mayhem races in South Taylor, says that there will also be lawnmower races happening at the Taylor Speedway this weekend. Westgate says that due to the chances of debris littering the track during the Hit to Pass races, the lawnmower races will take the role as sideshow on the Mini Sprints oval while crews clean up the main dirt track.

The Mini Sprint races will also be taking place this weekend during Hit to Pass intermissions. The action starts at the Taylor Speedway on Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and again on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.