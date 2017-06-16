Kids of Steel among the first over the line at the 2017 Fort St. John Triathlon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Youth and Enthusiasm was the theme at this year’s Fort St. John Triathlon.

This year saw fewer competitors in the triathlon, as only 58 competitors were registered for the three versions of the race. The long course triathlon had 17 individuals and six relay teams compete, six adults and six youth competed in the short course, while seven athletes competed in the duathlon.

The first person to cross the finish line on Sunday was none other than 16 year-old triathlete Tate Haugan, who was competing in the Kids of Steel event on the short course. Haugan battled the chilly and windy conditions and ended with a time of 35:13.3. The Young Guns relay team, comprised of Josh Telizyn, Nyam Newlove, and Nick Guliov, were next to finish at the 37:01.2 mark. Juan Brussow was the sole Kids of Steel competitor in among boys aged 14-15, stopping the clock in 39:56.5. Emily Shaw was the fastest female on Sunday, with a time of 47:50.7.

Lorraine Capelle was the quickest short course triathlete on Sunday, competing in the Females 39+ age group. Capelle arrived shortly after Shaw, finishing in 52:03.2. Kristy Shields was the fastest of two athletes in Women aged 18-39 age group, and finished second on the short course in 54:37. Luke van Spronsen was the lone male competitor in the short course triathlon, and crossed the line in 56:42.6.

The relay team “Didn’t Drown, Didn’t Crash, Didn’t Walk” was first overall in the long course, with their runner crossing the line at the 1:19:59.4 mark. Micheal Dufresne arrived nearly two minutes later as the fastest single triathlete, finishing in 1:21:54. Sandra McDonald was the fastest female on the long course, ending her final stage at 1:36:28.9.

Meanwhile, Irvin Tang and Marilyne Robichaud were the quickest duathletes on Sunday, notching times of 1:11:33.5 and 1:32:29.6 respectively.

The full results from the 2017 Fort St. John triathlon can be found here: https://www.zone4.ca/race/2017-06-11/cc107bb6/2017-fort-st-john-triathlon/results/.