Justice for Jonathan launches GoFundMe campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the friends and family members of the late Jonathan Bruce in their search for justice.

Jonathan Bruce was 16 years old when he was found deceased at the Fort St. John Motocross Track on November 23rd, 2013. The RCMP consider his death as suspicious, and have been investigating the case for nearly four years. When Bruce’s body was discovered, his black and white Rockstar wallet, blue iPod Touch, and Burton snow jacket were nowhere to be found, though police believe that he was in possession of those items when he was last seen. Those items have never turned up.

Bruce’s friends and family launched the Justice for Jonathan Facebook page, and members of the group marched in last year’s Canada Parade in Fort St. John. According to the GoFundMe page that was launched on Monday evening, the group will once again be participating in this year’s parade. The campaign is seeking to raise $2,000, which the author of the page says will be used to create Justice for Jonathan t-shirts, hats, wrist bands, and possibly to rent billboard space.

A link to the GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/justice-for-jonathan-fundraiser.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.