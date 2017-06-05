Integra Tire robbed of truck rims

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Integra Tire store in Fort St. John was robbed of an octet of pickup truck wheels over the weekend.

Owner Jayson Strate says that the robbery occurred between approximately 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Strate explained that the thieves dismantled a fence to the store’s yard, and were able to make off with two sets of aluminium pickup tuck rims. One set of wheels was a set of 20” chrome-plater rims with a 6-bolt pattern for a Ford truck, while the other set was a set of 17” 8-bolt rims for a Dodge.

Strate explained that the robbery could’ve hit the store up for more goods, as the thieves apparently had 10 truck tires that were lined up to be rolled out of the yard, but the thieves weren’t able to take them along before making a getaway.

Strate says that police were informed as soon as the store’s owners found out about the robbery, and that they are investigating. Fort St. John RCMP have not yet provided any details on the robbery.