Inconnu swimmers bring home medals from AA Provincials

RICHMOND, B.C. — Four members of the Inconnu Swim Club were in Richmond last weekend, competing at the Swim BC ‘AA’ Long Course Provincial Championships.

10 year-old Julien Kemp had a phenomenal weekend at provincials, as he made the finals in all eight of his events and managed podium finishes in seven of those. Kemp took 1st place in the U11 Boys 100m and 200m Backstroke events, as well as the 400m Individual Medley. He also had 2nd place finishes in the 100m and 200m Butterfly, as well as the 200m IM, a bronze medal in the 50m Freestyle, and missed 3rd in the 100m Freestyle by less than 0.4 seconds. Kemp also broke the Inconnu club record in all of his events.

11 year-old Dayton Carson managed to make the finals in all five of his events. Though his only medal was a bronze in the 200m IM, Carson also managed personal best swims in every one of his events, finishing 5th in the 100m Backstroke, 6th in both the 200m IM and 200m Backstroke, and 8th in the 100m Freestyle.

Owen Lang competed in eight events over the weekend, making the finals six times. Lang placed 4th in the 100m Butterfly, 8th in the 200m Backstroke, 11th in the 200m Butterfly, 13th in the 100m Backstroke, and 16th in the 50m Freestyle.

13 year-old Kade Schwarz was the oldest member of the team that went to Provinicials, where he swam in five events. Schwarz made the finals in the 200m and 100m Backstroke swims, finishing 7th and 10th in those respective events.