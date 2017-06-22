ICBA using airplane to tow Site C message to Legislature in Victoria

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) are using a plane to tow a message to MLA’s in Victoria about the importance of Site C.

The banner on the plane reads “BC NEEDS SITE C JOBS”.

The plane will fly around the B.C. Legislature during the Throne Speech and related ceremonies this afternoon.

“More than 2,200 people are employed in building Site C, and ICBA believes the NDP-Green alliance’s vow to send the project to the BC Utilities Commission for a six-week review is reckless and irresponsible and puts those jobs and the families that rely on them at risk.”

The plane will also circle downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour.

“It’s important that we take every opportunity to remind the 41 NDP and 3 Green MLAs who may form government in a few weeks, that 2,252 real people went to work at the Site C dam site this morning,” said Chris Gardner, ICBA President. “While those construction workers are building our clean energy future, their jobs are being threatened by John Horgan and Andrew Weaver’s commitment to cancel for the project. John Horgan and Andrew Weaver will ruin B.C.’s reputation as a good place to invest, putting us on a level no different than third world countries where assets are seized and projects are cancelled on a whim”

The ICBA will hold more #Get2Yes on Site C campaign events in Victoria and Fort St. John.

“We’re going to keep fighting for the men and women working on Site C and other construction projects around B.C.,” said Gardner. “These jobs put food on the table for many families and they deserve the support of the NDP-Green MLAs.”