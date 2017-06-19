Hunt first overall winner at Taylor’s first ever Hit to Pass races

TAYLOR, B.C. — It was an action-packed weekend of crashes and passes at the Taylor Speedway, as the dirt oval hosted its first-ever Hit to Pass races on Father’s Day weekend.

Eleven drivers brought their modified machines out on to the course, which quickly turned into a mixture of stock car racing and demolition derby as the drivers were required to bump a fellow racer while initiating an overtake on the circuit. Organizer and driver Sam Hunt, who is originally from Victoria, said that this was the first instance that he knows of where Hit to Pass was held on a dirt track. The Hit to Pass race format is said to have originated at Western Speedway in Langford.

Gord Beaumont loses air in three of his four tires. Photo by Chris Newton John Veenstra takes out Darcy Keithley at Hit to Pass. Photo by Chris Newton Colten Babcock takes out Matt Rossell while chasing down Sam Hunt during Hit to Pass. Photo by Chris Newton L-R: Colton Babcock (#505), Matt Rossell (#43), Jason Westgate (#187x), Sam Hunt (#47x), and Derek Loomis (#51) at the start of the third heat on Saturday. Photo by Chris Newton

After the packed house of spectators got to meet the drivers, the group took it in turns competing in the trophy dash races. John Veenstra was the winner of the first day of action’s Trophy Dash, managing to successfully fend off the most number of drivers. After the Trophy Dash, racers lined up for more carnage as the drivers grouped into heats of up to six cars ahead of the main event. Sam Hunt, driving the #47x pickup truck, won Saturday’s Main Event race, ahead of the #25 emergency light-equipped car driven by Darren Morin, and Gordy Beaumont, who was at the wheel of the #33 orange pickup. Hunt also won the Best Appearing award on Saturday. Derek Loomis won an award for being the first driver during the weekend to lose a bumper, while Matt Rossell had the first rollover of the weekend.

Sunday saw the carnage continue on the dirt track, while some of the Speedway’s Junior racers competed in the Mini Sprints. Eddie Scarfo took top spot in the Mini Sprints, ahead of Cody Willis and Anthony Seguin.

Meanwhile, Darren Morin was Sunday’s Trophy Dash winner, which started the day’s Hit to Pass competition. Neither Morin nor any of the other drivers were able to keep up with Hunt, who once again took first in the day’s Main Event, also winning the top prize as Two-Day Grand Champion. Stacey Patriquin, driving the #11 car finished in 2nd place on Sunday, while Colten Babcock, who also opted for emergency lights, finished in 3rd. Despite the valiant efforts by Patriquin and Babcock, Morin and Beaumont would win 2nd and 3rd for the weekend overall based on aggregate scoring.