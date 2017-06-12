Huge turnout for this year’s Vertical Slam

TAYLOR, B.C. — Warm, sunny weather meant that this year saw a much greater turnout for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge compared to its inaugural year.

The race, which took place on the slopes of the Big Bam Ski Hill this past Saturday, saw over 400 competitors hit the slopes for a 2.3, 5, or 10 kilometre race. This year’s Vertical Slam also saw the first year that organizers included a Fitness Obstacle Course, which was set to have been included in the cancelled version of the event last September.

The 10 kilometre race was the first group of racers that started, taking off from the bottom of the hill at 7:30 for two full laps. Miles Bason was Saturday’s fastest racer in the 10k, finishing in 1:18:00. Rachel Kalkman and Amanda Tompkins were the fastest female racers in the 10 k, tying for 2nd place in 1:21:27.

In the 5 k race, Kyle Winters took top spot after completing the single lap of the hill in 43:01. Melvin Jarnagin took 2nd with a time of 44:26, followed by Mitch Sangha who crossed the line nine seconds later. Freyja Jarnagin was the fastest female in the 5 k, taking 5th place with a time of 45:59.

In the 2.3 kilometre dash, Lucas and Abby Wuthrich both tied for 1st place, with a time of 10:39. Stella Jarnagin was the lone contestant in 3rd place, finishing in 10:48.

In addition to getting the fastest 10 k time, Bason was also the fastest competitor in the Fitness Obstacle Course. He finished in 48:30, ahead of Kurt Malli’s time of 55:56. Liam McGarvey took 3rd place in the obstacle course challenge, with a time of 56:34. Haley Brown was the fastest female competitor in the course, with a time of 1:04:25.

The full results can be found online at https://www.strideandglide.ca/event/results/301-2017-big-bam-verticle-slam-results.