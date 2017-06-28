Hospital Foundation optimistic of reaching 1-Pitch fundraising goal 

TAYLOR, B.C. — Officials with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation are almost 100 percent sure that they were able to meet their fundraising goal during the Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch Tournament last weekend.

Tournament organizer Becky Pruden with the Foundation says that 24 teams came out to compete in this year’s tournament, though there were also an additional 12 teams on standby in case one of them had to drop out. Pruden says that this year, the 6th year of the tournament, ended up with McGlovins facing the DC Crew for the second year in a row in the tournament’s final match last Sunday. Unlike last year, this time it was the team from the Energetic City getting the win, as the DC Crew fell to McGlovins 18-9 in the final.

Pruden says that in addition to the final, other highlights included Balls Deep winning the Team Relay, while Jordan Munch was one of two winners of the Home Run Derby. She added that of the tournament’s winners ended up forgoing their winnings and donating the funds back to the Hospital Foundation.

When asked for a final tally, Pruden said that organizers are still going through all of the donations, but that the Foundation is almost certain that this year’s goal of raising $20,000 will be reached. All of the money raised will be going towards the Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund.