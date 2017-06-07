Horgan and Weaver respond to Premiers letter about Site C delays

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia’s political leaders have exchanged duelling letters about the future of the Site C dam.

NDP Leader John Horgan wrote to B.C. Hydro about the Site C dam last week, asking the company to suspend plans to evict homeowners and not to sign any new contracts on the $8.8 billion project until a new government has gained the confidence of the legislature.

But Premier Christy Clark says in letters to Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver that delaying the project could cost taxpayers $600 million.

Horgan says Clark’s claims about additional costs are unsupported and if she is truly concerned about the project’s timeline, she should recall the legislature immediately.

Weaver says he would need to see supporting evidence, including signed contracts, before commenting on Clark’s assertions.

Last week, Horgan and Weaver signed an agreement that could allow a minority New Democrat government, ousting Clark’s Liberals and the deal includes a promise to refer Site C to the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine its economic viability.

BC Hydro’s CEO has scheduled a briefing on the project – and to answer media questions – for Wednesday.