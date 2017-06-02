Horgan calls for halt of Peace Valley resident evictions in letter to Hydro CEO

VICTORIA, B.C. — BC NDP leader John Horgan has written an open letter to BC Hydro CEO Jessica McDonald and Premier Christy Clark, calling for the Crown Corporation to stop the process of signing more contracts to build the Site C dam, and stop evicting residents of the Peace River Valley.

In his letter, Horgan noted the extension of the Boon, Meek, and Jardine families’ leases by BC Hydro after they were set to expire on May 31st. Hydro grants the residents a one month extension to the leases. Horgan says that while he welcomes the respite, he says that there is no need to force the families from their expropriated homes, since the status of the next provincial government is uncertain. He therefore urged Hydro to grant a further extension on the timeline so that the impacted families can stay in their homes until the future of the project is determined.

Horgan pointed out his party’s recent agreement with the BC Green party that would have the Greens support an NDP minority government in the Legislature, where the two parties combined have a one seat majority. He says that in the agreement, if his party is able to form a government, that it would send the Site C project to an independent review by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

Horgan also urged BC Hydro not to finalize any contracts that don’t contain penalty-free cancellation clauses until the next government has gained the confidence of the legislature to govern.

A copy of the letter can be found below.