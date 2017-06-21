Hockey Canada releases roster for U17 Development Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — While the World U17 Hockey Challenge is coming back to the Peace Region this fall, hockey fans won’t have the opportunity to cheer on a hometown player this year.

The roster of players that will be competing to represent the three Canadian teams at the World U17 Hockey Challenge in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek was announced by Hockey Canada today. A total of 111 players from across the country will be competing for 66 spots on Team Canada Red, White, and Black. The full list of players that were selected for the camp can be found here: https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/National-Championships/Men/World-U17/2017/Camps/Roster-Development

A total of 11 players out of the 111 selected for the U17 Development Camp are from B.C. Last year, Fort St. John native Tristan Nielsen was selected for the Development Camp roster, and eventually made the cut for team Canada White at the 2016 edition of the tournament in Sault Ste. Marie.

The 2017 World U17 Hockey Challenge takes place at the North Peace Arena and the Encana Events Centre November 5th – 11th, 2017.