Updated – Highway 97 closed due to washout between Chetwynd and MacKenzie

10 a.m. Update – Drivebc.ca now says the road should open between 1 p.m. And 3 p.m. They will release the next update at 12:30.

9:00 a.m. UPDATE – The Highway will remain closed until sometime between 5 p.m. And 8 p.m. Saturday. The next update will be released at 4:30 p.m.

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed 17 km north of Callahazon Creek, between Chetwynd and MacKenzie due to a wash out.

According to Drivebc.ca, the damage is currently being assessed and the next update on condition of the Highway will be released at 10:30 a.m.

