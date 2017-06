FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed 33 km north of the junction with Highway 39 due to a collision.

At this time there is limited information about the collision. The next update about the collision and status of the highway is expected at 10:30 p.m.

For more updates about the conditions of the Highway, visit www.drivebc.ca.

#BCHwy97 CLOSED 33 km north of junction with #BCHwy39 due to vehicle incident. See: https://t.co/sZy20DMDIn — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) June 26, 2017