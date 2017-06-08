High streamflow advisory issued for the South Peace

CHETWYND, B.C. — The B.C. River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for the South Peace and surrounding areas, including the Pine Pass, and tributaries around Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, and Mackenzie.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep across British Columbia on Thursday, reaching the northern BC interior tonight. Heavy rain is expected across the region overnight Thursday and into Friday. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region, and rainfall in excess of 50 mm is possible over the next 48 hours. There is still some uncertainty over how the system will pass and which locations will receive the highest amount of precipitation.

Rivers throughout the region are expected to respond to this rainfall on Friday, with peak flows expected Friday and into Saturday. There is the potential for flooding with this system, and this advisory may be upgraded to a Flood Watch as more confidence is gained in observed rainfall rates and amounts.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and will update the advisory as conditions warrant.