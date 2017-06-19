Heads up: Charlie Lake Boat Launch will be closed for replacement

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is notifying the public that the Charlie Lake Boat Launch will be closed as of June 21st while it is replaced.

The work is expected to take three weeks to complete. Work includes removing the existing concrete launch and replacing it with a flexible concrete mattress with a longer lifespan.

The city says the new launch has a 20 year warranty and is expected to last close to 50 years.

“The City of Fort St. John has maintained this launch for decades as the Charlie Lake was, at one time, a water source for the city. When the water supply changed to the wells by the Peace River the City continued to maintain it as a back-up water source, should it ever be needed.”

The new boat launch is expected to cost $167,000 with a $50,000 contribution from Area C and a $20,000 contribution from the Peace River Regional District. The remaining balance will be provided by the City of Fort St. John.

Boaters are asked to use the Charlie Lake Provincial Park or Beatton Provincial Park boat launches while the new launch is under construction.