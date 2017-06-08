Hamdan trial begins today in B.C. Supreme Court

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Nearly two years after he was arrested, the trial of a Fort St. John man that is facing four terrorism related charges began this morning.

Othman Ayed Hamdan was arrested in Fort St. John in July 2015 for alleged offences dating back to September 2014. An RCMP statement at the time of his arrest said the propaganda included instructions to kill in the name of jihad.

He is also accused of inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act, whether directly or indirectly.

The judge-alone trial began this morning at 10:00 a.m. in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. The trial was originally scheduled to begin on May 29th, but was delayed. Energeticcity.ca attempted to contact Crown Council to find out the reason for the delay, but phone calls were not returned.