Hamdan appeared to celebrate lone wolf attacks: witness

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The trial of a Fort St. John man accused of posting terrorist propaganda on his Facebook page has heard that the writings appeared to celebrate so-called “lone wolf” attacks in Western countries.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial for Othman Ayed Hamdan is focusing on 85 social media posts as the Crown’s expert witness, RCMP Cst. Tarek Mokdad continued his testimony today.

Hamdan has pleaded not guilty to charges of encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief, all for terrorist purposes, and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.

One post in October 2014 calls those fighting against the Islamic State “terrorists” and applauds lone wolves, or those who commit violent acts of terror on their own aimed at Western countries.

Another post the same month calls a man who rammed a car into Canadian soldiers in Quebec the “real hero” for hitting “evil Canadian forces” on their own soil.

It’s unclear whether Hamdan authored the posts himself or shared what was written by others, but Mokdad testified that the profile photo on several posts was a symbol from the Islamic State flag.