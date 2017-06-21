Grande Prairie RCMP release sketch of person of interest in suspected arsons

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie say that they now have a description of a suspect in a string of suspected arsons in the Swan City late last month.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on May 28th, police and fire crews were called to a home in the area of 90 Avenue and 99 Street after a vehicle and house caught fire. The home was occupied at the time, but the occupants were able to escape without injury.

Shortly after the fires were extinguished, emergency crews observed a second structure fire just a block away. Upon arrival, it was determined that the home was under renovations and was not occupied. An adjacent home also caught fire due to the heat from the blaze, and that home’s occupants had to be evacuated.

With the help of a police sketch artist, the RCMP have released a sketch of a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information about the fires, or think you can identify the person depicted in the sketch, contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) if you wish to remain anonymous.