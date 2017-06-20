Grande Prairie RCMP recover two stolen boats

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP have recovered the two motorboats that were stolen from a hotel parking lot in the Swan City over the weekend.

Sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on June 18th, two boats that were on boat trailers were stolen from the parking lot of the Sandman Hotel in Grande Prairie. The first boat that was stolen is a 20-foot Ali-Craft that is yellow and red in colour, with orange flames and the #193 marked on its side. The boat was resting on a black tandem axle trailer. The second recovered boat is a 2002 Seadoo Challenger 1800 that is 18 feet long and coloured white and red. That boat was resting on a white single axle boat trailer.

Thanks to tips from the public, on Tuesday police were able to recover the Ali-Craft boat in the Grande Prairie Rural area. The Seadoo boat was also recovered in the Beaverlodge area. Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that the recovered boats will be returned to their rightful owners, who she said both live in the Prince George area.

The RCMP said that they would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in locating the two boats. At this time, police are continuing their investigation into the thefts.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).