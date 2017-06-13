FSJ Flight teams compete at final tournament of the season

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Seven teams from the Fort St. John Flight basketball Club were in Grande Prairie this past weekend, competing at the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves tournament.

It was another great tournament for the Flight’s teams, and an excellent way to finish off the season.

Both the U16 Boys and U16 Girls teams ended up with a challenge right from the get-go. The two teams ended up having to play up in the U17 division at the tournament due to a lack of other U16 teams. The U16 Boys ended up finishing in 3rd in their division, while the Girls squad placed 4th.

The U15 Boys Black and White teams were both in action at the tournament, placing 4th and 5th respectively in that division. Meanwhile, the single U15 Girls team dominated their division, sweeping their pool during the round robin. The Girls squared off against the Warriors in the final game, and though they battled hard the Girls sadly lost in the final, but still managed an impressive 2nd place in their division.

The U13 Boys and U13 Girls also dominated their divisions over the weekend, winning all of their games. Both teams finished the tournament with 1st place finishes.

While the tournament capped off the season for six of the seven Fort St. John teams, the U16 Boys team will be heading to one more tournament in Grimshaw this weekend.