FSJ Flight get big finishes at Edmonton tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Seven of the Fort St. John Flight basketball teams were in action at the Swoosh Canada Volvo Hoop Showcase tournament the end of May.

The seven teams from the Energetic City competed against 149 others from across Canada that came out to the tournament.

Both the U14 Girls and U14 Boys teams competed in the Bronze division in their age group. The Girls ended up placing 3rd, while the Boys team finished in 5th place in their division.

U15 Girls were handicapped with a short bench, but played a number of hard-fought matches to finish 8th in the bronze division in the U15 age group. Meanwhile, Fort St. John was represented by two U15 Boys teams at the tourney. The U15 Boys Black team competed in the Silver division, where they ended the tournament in 4th place, while the Boys White team competed in the Bronze division, where hard teamwork got them 3rd place.

Both the U16 Girls and U16 Boys teams competed in the Silver divisions for the age groups. The two team both battled hard, especially the girls who only had eight players to start the tournament, one of whom ended up on crutches by the Saturday of the competition. Despite this, both teams finished the tournament with 3rd spot.